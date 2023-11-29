Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Unveils Portfolio Spokespeople For The 54th Parliament

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 9:42 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios across its largest caucus ever.

“Our team of Green MPs will do everything they can to make sure Aotearoa upholds Te Tiriti and works for everyone,” says Co-leader of the Green Party, Marama Davidson.

“They will bring their vast collective experience, knowledge and skills to shadow the Government’s ministers, to challenge them and hold them to account.

“As the third largest party in Parliament - and with our biggest caucus ever - the Green Party will stand strong on the issues that matter most to our people,” says Marama Davidson.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw added:

“Our team will stand up for an Aotearoa where everyone has enough to pay the rent and put food on the table, where our native wildlife and our oceans are protected for future generations, and where we face the climate crisis with the urgency it demands.

“This is an experienced Green Party Caucus that reflects our priorities for Aotearoa and will provide a strong voice for our people and our planet,” says James Shaw.

The Green Party’s portfolios for the 54th Parliament are:

SpokespersonPortfolio
Marama DavidsonCo-leader
 Conservation
 Child Poverty Reduction
 Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence
 Social Investment
James ShawCo-leader
 Climate Change
 Finance
 Public Services
 Regulation
Chlöe SwarbrickAssociate Climate Change (Adaptation)
 Tertiary Education and Skills
 Revenue
 Mental Health
 Drug Law Reform
 Auckland Issues
Julie Anne GenterTransport
 Infrastructure
 Urban Development
 Building and Construction
 Economic Development
 State Owned Enterprises
Teanau TuionoPacific Region
 Education
 Workplace Relations and Safety
 Space
 National Security and Intelligence
 Overseas Development Assistance
Lan PhamEnvironment
 Water Services
 Biosecurity
 Emergency Management and Recovery
 Land Information
 Statistics
 Tourism and Hospitality
 Customs
Golriz GhahramanForeign Affairs
 Defence
 Trade
 Justice
 Human Rights
 Women
 Ethnic Communities
 Refugees
 Democracy and Electoral System
 Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques
Ricardo Menendez-MarchSocial Development and Employment
 Workforce Planning and Development
 Immigration
 Associate Health (Primary Health)
 Musterer
Steve AbelAgriculture
 Animal Welfare
 Food Safety
 Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti
 Just Transitions
 Resources
 Racing
Hūhana LyndonHealth
 Whānau Ora
 Māori Development
 Forestry
Fa'anānā Efeso CollinsLocal Government
 Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations
 ACC
 Pacific Peoples
 Commerce and Consumer Affairs
 Seniors
 Veterans
 Sport and Recreation
Scott WillisEnergy
 Regional Development
 Rural Communities
 Dunedin Issues
Darleen TanaOceans and Fisheries
 Science, Innovation and Technology
 Small Business and Manufacturing
 Media and Communications
 Digitising Government
 Internal Affairs
 Overseas New Zealanders
Kahurangi CarterZero Waste
 Children
 Disability Issues
 Rainbow Communities
 Community and Voluntary Sector
 Arts, Culture and Heritage
 Christchurch Issues
 Deputy Musterer
Tamatha PaulHousing
 Police
 Courts
 Corrections
 Associate Justice (Youth Justice)
 Youth
 Wellington Issues

 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 