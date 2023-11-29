Green Party Unveils Portfolio Spokespeople For The 54th Parliament

The Green Party is pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios across its largest caucus ever.

“Our team of Green MPs will do everything they can to make sure Aotearoa upholds Te Tiriti and works for everyone,” says Co-leader of the Green Party, Marama Davidson.

“They will bring their vast collective experience, knowledge and skills to shadow the Government’s ministers, to challenge them and hold them to account.

“As the third largest party in Parliament - and with our biggest caucus ever - the Green Party will stand strong on the issues that matter most to our people,” says Marama Davidson.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw added:

“Our team will stand up for an Aotearoa where everyone has enough to pay the rent and put food on the table, where our native wildlife and our oceans are protected for future generations, and where we face the climate crisis with the urgency it demands.

“This is an experienced Green Party Caucus that reflects our priorities for Aotearoa and will provide a strong voice for our people and our planet,” says James Shaw.

The Green Party’s portfolios for the 54th Parliament are:

Spokesperson Portfolio Marama Davidson Co-leader Conservation Child Poverty Reduction Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Social Investment James Shaw Co-leader Climate Change Finance Public Services Regulation Chlöe Swarbrick Associate Climate Change (Adaptation) Tertiary Education and Skills Revenue Mental Health Drug Law Reform Auckland Issues Julie Anne Genter Transport Infrastructure Urban Development Building and Construction Economic Development State Owned Enterprises Teanau Tuiono Pacific Region Education Workplace Relations and Safety Space National Security and Intelligence Overseas Development Assistance Lan Pham Environment Water Services Biosecurity Emergency Management and Recovery Land Information Statistics Tourism and Hospitality Customs Golriz Ghahraman Foreign Affairs Defence Trade Justice Human Rights Women Ethnic Communities Refugees Democracy and Electoral System Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques Ricardo Menendez-March Social Development and Employment Workforce Planning and Development Immigration Associate Health (Primary Health) Musterer Steve Abel Agriculture Animal Welfare Food Safety Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Just Transitions Resources Racing Hūhana Lyndon Health Whānau Ora Māori Development Forestry Fa'anānā Efeso Collins Local Government Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations ACC Pacific Peoples Commerce and Consumer Affairs Seniors Veterans Sport and Recreation Scott Willis Energy Regional Development Rural Communities Dunedin Issues Darleen Tana Oceans and Fisheries Science, Innovation and Technology Small Business and Manufacturing Media and Communications Digitising Government Internal Affairs Overseas New Zealanders Kahurangi Carter Zero Waste Children Disability Issues Rainbow Communities Community and Voluntary Sector Arts, Culture and Heritage Christchurch Issues Deputy Musterer Tamatha Paul Housing Police Courts Corrections Associate Justice (Youth Justice) Youth Wellington Issues

