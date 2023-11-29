Green Party Unveils Portfolio Spokespeople For The 54th Parliament
The Green Party is pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios across its largest caucus ever.
“Our team of Green MPs will do everything they can to make sure Aotearoa upholds Te Tiriti and works for everyone,” says Co-leader of the Green Party, Marama Davidson.
“They will bring their vast collective experience, knowledge and skills to shadow the Government’s ministers, to challenge them and hold them to account.
“As the third largest party in Parliament - and with our biggest caucus ever - the Green Party will stand strong on the issues that matter most to our people,” says Marama Davidson.
Green Party co-leader James Shaw added:
“Our team will stand up for an Aotearoa where everyone has enough to pay the rent and put food on the table, where our native wildlife and our oceans are protected for future generations, and where we face the climate crisis with the urgency it demands.
“This is an experienced Green Party Caucus that reflects our priorities for Aotearoa and will provide a strong voice for our people and our planet,” says James Shaw.
The Green Party’s portfolios for the 54th Parliament are:
|Spokesperson
|Portfolio
|Marama Davidson
|Co-leader
|Conservation
|Child Poverty Reduction
|Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence
|Social Investment
|James Shaw
|Co-leader
|Climate Change
|Finance
|Public Services
|Regulation
|Chlöe Swarbrick
|Associate Climate Change (Adaptation)
|Tertiary Education and Skills
|Revenue
|Mental Health
|Drug Law Reform
|Auckland Issues
|Julie Anne Genter
|Transport
|Infrastructure
|Urban Development
|Building and Construction
|Economic Development
|State Owned Enterprises
|Teanau Tuiono
|Pacific Region
|Education
|Workplace Relations and Safety
|Space
|National Security and Intelligence
|Overseas Development Assistance
|Lan Pham
|Environment
|Water Services
|Biosecurity
|Emergency Management and Recovery
|Land Information
|Statistics
|Tourism and Hospitality
|Customs
|Golriz Ghahraman
|Foreign Affairs
|Defence
|Trade
|Justice
|Human Rights
|Women
|Ethnic Communities
|Refugees
|Democracy and Electoral System
|Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques
|Ricardo Menendez-March
|Social Development and Employment
|Workforce Planning and Development
|Immigration
|Associate Health (Primary Health)
|Musterer
|Steve Abel
|Agriculture
|Animal Welfare
|Food Safety
|Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti
|Just Transitions
|Resources
|Racing
|Hūhana Lyndon
|Health
|Whānau Ora
|Māori Development
|Forestry
|Fa'anānā Efeso Collins
|Local Government
|Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations
|ACC
|Pacific Peoples
|Commerce and Consumer Affairs
|Seniors
|Veterans
|Sport and Recreation
|Scott Willis
|Energy
|Regional Development
|Rural Communities
|Dunedin Issues
|Darleen Tana
|Oceans and Fisheries
|Science, Innovation and Technology
|Small Business and Manufacturing
|Media and Communications
|Digitising Government
|Internal Affairs
|Overseas New Zealanders
|Kahurangi Carter
|Zero Waste
|Children
|Disability Issues
|Rainbow Communities
|Community and Voluntary Sector
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Christchurch Issues
|Deputy Musterer
|Tamatha Paul
|Housing
|Police
|Courts
|Corrections
|Associate Justice (Youth Justice)
|Youth
|Wellington Issues