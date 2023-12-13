Grants Recognise Trailblazing Innovators

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins has today announced $21.4 million in co-funded grants to businesses set to forge innovation pathways.

The first Ārohia Innovation Trailblazer grants are part of a new Callaghan Innovation fund supporting innovative New Zealanders with big ideas to take to market world-leading innovations.

"Congratulations to all of the inaugural Ārohia Grant recipients. I look forward to following your success and your positive impact on others who will follow your lead," Mrs Collins says.

Ārohia grant co-funding can be used for a wide range of non-R&D go to market activities including product and process development, and new business models.

The first Ārohia grant recipients span diverse industries and sectors from new space­ bound vehicle manufacturing and in-orbit technology development, to innovative, high-tech healthcare solutions and novel carbon reducing clean-tech.

"From the first long-haul refrigerated ship equipped to transport meat from New Zealand to our biggest export markets, to local development of low-orbit satellite launch vehicles, New Zealand has a proud tradition of world-leading innovation,” Mrs Collins adds.

"There's no doubt we have the talent, but to get to where we want to be, this country needs more visionary innovators to succeed on a global scale and more opportunities for those who follow in their footsteps.

"This Government will support innovative businesses to thrive, and I am looking forward to further promoting more of New Zealand's talented entrepreneurs."

Additional Info:

Read more about the eight Ārohia Trailblazer grant recipients on the Callaghan Innovation website.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

