Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Inquiry Into The 2023 General Election

Friday, 16 February 2024, 9:58 am
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee has opened an inquiry into the 2023 General Election and is now seeking public submissions. The committee has issued the following terms of reference for the inquiry:


Scope

The inquiry will examine the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of parliamentary elections in light of the 2023 General Election, with particular focus on the following major themes:

  • Election operations, including but not limited to administration, logistics, and voting practices.
  • Electoral law broadly, including advertising, party lists, polling places, registration on the general and Māori rolls, donations, and any changes to legislation since the previous General Election.
  • Long-term trends in elections, including advance voting, turnout, the capacity of the Electoral Commission, and disinformation.

Aims

  • To identify and recommend specific legislative changes to improve New Zealand’s electoral system in time for the next General Election, where practicable.
  • To make any other recommendations regarding legislative changes and policy questions that require further consideration, for the long-term health of our electoral system.
  • To give the public the opportunity to have its say on the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of parliamentary elections and referendums.


James Meager, Chair of the Justice Committee, said: "We look forward to hearing people’s views on their experiences of the election. We welcome the opportunity to use these views to inform whether to recommend any changes to the electoral system".


Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on 15 April 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Justice Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 