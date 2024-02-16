Have Your Say On The Inquiry Into The 2023 General Election

The Justice Committee has opened an inquiry into the 2023 General Election and is now seeking public submissions. The committee has issued the following terms of reference for the inquiry:



Scope

The inquiry will examine the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of parliamentary elections in light of the 2023 General Election, with particular focus on the following major themes:

Election operations, including but not limited to administration, logistics, and voting practices.

Electoral law broadly, including advertising, party lists, polling places, registration on the general and Māori rolls, donations, and any changes to legislation since the previous General Election.

Long-term trends in elections, including advance voting, turnout, the capacity of the Electoral Commission, and disinformation.

Aims

To identify and recommend specific legislative changes to improve New Zealand’s electoral system in time for the next General Election, where practicable.

To make any other recommendations regarding legislative changes and policy questions that require further consideration, for the long-term health of our electoral system.

To give the public the opportunity to have its say on the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of parliamentary elections and referendums.



James Meager, Chair of the Justice Committee, said: "We look forward to hearing people’s views on their experiences of the election. We welcome the opportunity to use these views to inform whether to recommend any changes to the electoral system".



Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm on 15 April 2024.

