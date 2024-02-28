Air New Zealand And Singapore Airlines’ Alliance Extended

Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey announced today that the Government has extended Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines’ strategic alliance for another five years.

“Reauthorising this strategic partnership means that passengers flying in and out of New Zealand will continue to have access to a wide range of flights and destinations,” Mr Doocey says.

“The continued cooperation between these airlines reinforces New Zealand’s connections to Southeast Asia, India and Europe, as aviation markets continue to recover from the pandemic.

“The continuation of the alliance is good news for travellers. It means more seats, a wider range of flight times and reciprocal frequent flyer schemes. We are already seeing commitment from both airlines to provide more services in 2024.

“The alliance also benefits our tourism sector by giving travellers better access to New Zealand. This is important at a time when we are looking to grow tourism to boost the economy.

“As well as a business and tourist destination, Singapore is a well-used hub for airline services, connecting New Zealand with the rest of the world. The alliance re-affirms this role and provides passengers with a range of connecting flights between New Zealand and Singapore on the airlines’ combined services,” Mr Doocey says.

The current Strategic Alliance Agreement between Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines was first authorised in May 2014 and reauthorised in March 2018.

This reauthorisation applies until 31 March 2029.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

