Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Audio Visual Advancements To Improve Courts Access

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicole McKee

Minister of Courts

The Government is announcing targeted legislative changes designed to boost remote participation in court proceedings, including the ability for victims to observe a criminal trial and sentencing remotely.

“We think there is untapped potential for audio visual (AV) technology, both in ensuring timely access to justice and in easing the stress of attending court in person,” says Courts Minister Nicole McKee.

The Courts (Remote Participation) Amendment Bill makes targeted amendments to the Courts (Remote Participation) Act 2010 and the Criminal Procedure Act 2011.

The proposed changes will:

• introduce a new section to the Act which allows victims and support people to remotely observe a criminal trial and sentencing if they wish to, if suitable technology is available and if a judicial officer or court registrar deems it appropriate. It provides a safe option for victims to attend court and helps avoid the potential for retraumatisation and intimidation that can sometimes happen when coming to court in person.

• allow the use of audio links such as teleconferences for criminal proceedings where defendants do not attend, and for appropriate civil proceedings (including the Family Court).

• makes permanent a currently temporary amendment under COVID-19 legislation, clarifying that the principle of open justice does not affect the courts’ ability to conduct hearings by AV technology where appropriate.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It’s 2024, people now work from remote locations and hold entire conferences through audio and video technology. We’re going to use AV technology, where appropriate, to ease pressure on courts and increase access to justice. It means more options for attending court for victims, and other participants such as lawyers.

“The proposed measures will also help reduce the risk of victims being intimidated or revictimised, which can happen when attending court in person.

“The Bill will be implemented while a review of Courts (Remote Participation) Act is underway. This review will identify a modern, fit-for-purpose regime for remote participation in court proceedings.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 