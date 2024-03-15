New Bill Removes Employers’ Requirement To Collect Union Dues

Employers will no longer be obligated to automatically
deduct fees from union members’ pay if a bill lodged in
Parliament’s ballot by ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar is drawn
and passes.
“Currently, the Employment Relations Act
makes employers responsible for separating union fees from
wages and salaries, and passing those fees on to the
relevant union. This is an administrative burden, imposed by
law, apparently intended to tilt the playing field in favour
of unions at the expense of businesses," says Dr
Parmar.
“ACT believes union membership is a private
agreement between a worker and a union. If a union wants to
take fees from workers’ wages, that union should be
responsible for the administrative process.
“Of
course, a union could still request an employer to manage
the fee collection, but under my bill such an outcome would
have to be agreed by both sides as part of a
negotiation.
“Ultimately, this simple law change
will free up more time and resources for employers to
dedicate to their business and customers. It’s a small but
meaningful step in lifting productivity and economic
growth.”
The Employment Relations (Removing
Automatic Deduction of Union Fees) Amendment Bill can be
read here.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
How much political capital is Christopher Luxon willing to burn through in order to deliver his $2.9 billion gift to landlords? Evidently, Luxon is: (A) unable to cost the policy accurately. As Anna Burns-Francis pointed out to him on Breakfast TV, the original ”rock solid” $2.1 billion cost he was touting to voters last year has now blown out to $2.9 billion. (That’s a 38% size error in the calculations.) (B) unable to provide assurance that this handout won’t simply be pocketed by landlords (C) unable to explain why Treasury (in research as recent as August 2023) wasn’t citing the loss of interest deductibility as a prime factor driving up rents. More than anything, the Great Landlords Handout undermines the government’s alarmist talk about the state of the country’s books... More
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More