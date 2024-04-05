The Power Of Photographic Storytelling Showcased In Parliament’s Newest Exhibition: Operation Grapple – We Were There

In 1957 and 1958, the British Government carried out a series of nuclear weapons tests near Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean. Codenamed Operation Grapple, personnel from the New Zealand Navy were directly involved in witnessing the detonations and collecting weather data as close as 37 kilometres from Ground Zero.

The new Parliament exhibition of the same name is the work of professional photographer Denise Baynham, who says her motivation behind this exhibition is to “both honour and recognise the veterans and tell the story of this chapter of their lives.”

The exhibition, which is on display from 10 April – 11 July, features 19 of the NZ nuclear test veterans, photographed, and interviewed in their own homes throughout New Zealand. Each individual portrait and story culminate together into a moving and powerful articulation of this little-known chapter in our history.

Operation Grapple – We were there is being held in Parliament’s art gallery space, Te Papakura, from 10 April – 11 July 2024.

Before exhibiting at Parliament, Operation Grapple – We Were There featured at the Torpedo Bay Navy Museum, Manawa Museum Palmerston North, Canterbury Museum, and other venues across Aotearoa.

Visiting the exhibition:

This exhibition is being held in Parliament's art gallery space, Te Papakura from 10 April until 11 July 2024.

The exhibition space is open to the public Tuesday to Sunday every week, from 10am to 4pm. Entry via Parliament’s Visitor Centre, ground floor of the Beehive.

You can also book here to take a tour of Parliament, and visit the art gallery while you’re here!

© Scoop Media

