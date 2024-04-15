Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Condemns Iranian Strikes

Monday, 15 April 2024, 5:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

14 April 2024
Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister
 
Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have condemned Iran’s shocking and illegal strikes against Israel.

“These attacks are a major challenge to peace and stability in a region already under enormous pressure," Mr Luxon says.

"We are deeply concerned that miscalculation on any side could prove disastrous. 

"We call on all parties to step down from further retaliatory action. De-escalation is essential,” Mr Luxon says.

"These unprecedented strikes on Israel only add to an already unstable global environment," Mr Peters says.

"We fully support efforts by those in the region, and beyond, to contain the tensions and protect innocent lives.”

New Zealanders in the region should monitor local media for public safety updates, follow the advice of local authorities, and the SafeTravel website for updates.

