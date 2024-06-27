Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Takes Transport System Further Down Dead End Road

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government’s Land Transport GPS is another example of short-term thinking that will hurt our climate and communities.

“The Government is on a one-way road to nowhere with its antiquated transport plan. Today’s announcement will see the safety of our communities sidelined and our reliance on fossil fuels supercharged,” says the Green Party spokesperson for Transport Julie Anne Genter.

“Aotearoa desperately needs a balanced, resilient transport system. The Government’s plan will fall significantly short of this.

“Higher public transport fares simply mean more pain for communities already struggling with the cost of living. This also disincentivises people from using public transport - that means more congestion on roads.

“Drastically reduced funding for safe biking and walking will consign our children to being driven everywhere. For those who can’t drive due to age, income or disability, this transport plan will limit mobility and independence.

“Investment in the rail freight network will no longer be cross-subsidised from revenue generated from road users - this is effectively the death of rail. Undermining rail makes no sense when we need viable alternatives to take pressure off our roads.

“The Government will deliver worse outcomes for everyone in New Zealand, even those who need to drive. Short-term thinking is setting up our transport system for failure,” says Julie Anne Genter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 