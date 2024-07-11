Govt Determined To Make Aotearoa A Country Of Disposable Renters

The Transport and Infrastructure Committee is set to make a determination on the Residential Tenancies Amendment (RTA) Bill in the coming weeks.

“This legislation will give landlords the power to kick our whānau out onto the street for no reason” said Housing spokesperson, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

“Their solution to the housing crisis is threatening renters with a homelessness crisis.”

“The RTA Bill is just another example of the government prioritising the haves over the have nots.”

“This government has committed to giving $3 billion worth of tax cuts to already wealthy landlords – this is more than the value of all Treaty settlements combined.”

“At the same time, they are halting social housing projects, getting rid of first home buyer grants, scrapping regulations for property managers, and making it easier to evict people from their homes.”

“The shortage of new housing, poor quality of existing Māori housing, and the difficulties Māori face in affording rent or home ownership have been long-standing issues for many years.”

“It is evident that they only care about lining their own pockets, and the pockets of their rich mates. They do not care about renters, they do not care about Māori, and they do not care about their obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

“Access to stable housing is a fundamental right for tangata whenua in Aotearoa, ensuring they are not left vulnerable to the whims of landlords.”

“Te Pāti Māori will commit to building more social housing and introduce a capital gains tax to reflect our view that housing is a right, not a business.”

