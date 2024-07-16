New Speed Camera Signs To Improve Safety

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government is welcoming the rollout of new speed camera signs for fixed speed cameras to encourage drivers to check their speeds, improving road safety and avoiding costly speeding tickets, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Providing Kiwis with an opportunity to check their speed and slow down in high crash areas where speed cameras are located will avoid speeding tickets and the more tragic consequences of speeding.

“Speed cameras should be about improving safety, not raising revenue. And that’s why they should be sign-posted so Kiwis have a fair warning to slow down and avoid a ticket. It’s the right thing to do.

“Speed cameras are a critical tool to crack down on drivers who are breaking the law and putting other New Zealanders’ lives at risk. While our Government is directing investment toward road policing and enforcement to improve road safety, our focus is on improving safety outcomes, not fleecing drivers’ pockets.”

In 2019, the previous government announced that speed camera signs would be phased in across the country but failed to deliver.

“The rollout of speed camera signs on fixed speed cameras has now begun, and this rollout is expected to be completed nationwide by June 2025.

“Our Government is focused on improving road safety by deterring those breaking the law and targeting the highest contributing factors to fatal road crashes, including alcohol and drugs.”

Notes :

High level milestones for installing the speed camera signage:

Timeframe Milestone June-July 2024 First NZTA-operated camera goes live in Kawakawa, Northland with new speed limit signage. July-August 2024 Second NZTA-operated camera scheduled to go live in Taupaki, Auckland with new speed limit signage. August 2024-June 2025 Second NZTA-operated camera scheduled to go live in Taupaki, Auckland with new speed limit signage.

Signage is being installed in conjunction with safety infrastructure and the camera transfer process. NZTA is currently working through the scheduling with suppliers in order to minimise costs and disruption to road users.

Signage will be rolled out to notify motorists of static fixed-state speed cameras. Mobile speed cameras will also continue to be used for enforcement. Mobile speed cameras will not be sign-posted.

