Government Delivers New School For Rolleston

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

The Coalition Government is addressing growing demands on South Canterbury’s school network, by delivering a new primary school in Rolleston, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

Within Budget 24’s $400 million investment into school property growth, construction will begin on a new primary school (years 1-8) in Selwyn, Canterbury.

Rolleston South Primary School will open in 2026 and have an initial roll of 250 places. It will have design capacity for 700, with the potential to expand further to accommodate 1,000 students.

“Rolleston’s rapid and dynamic growth is putting pressure on the South Canterbury school system. We are ensuring there are more safe, warm and dry classrooms for the community, so students receive a world-leading education,” Ms Stanford says.

The Ministry of Education will be calling for nominations for an Establishment Board. When appointed, the Board will work with the community to develop the vision and values for the school and determine how it will operate.

“We are delivering three brand new schools in this year’s Budget. This Government is committed to giving our fantastic teachers the right environment to work in, so our children have every opportunity to succeed,” Ms Stanford says.

