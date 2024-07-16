Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Delivers New School For Rolleston

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 9:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Minister of Education

The Coalition Government is addressing growing demands on South Canterbury’s school network, by delivering a new primary school in Rolleston, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

Within Budget 24’s $400 million investment into school property growth, construction will begin on a new primary school (years 1-8) in Selwyn, Canterbury.

Rolleston South Primary School will open in 2026 and have an initial roll of 250 places. It will have design capacity for 700, with the potential to expand further to accommodate 1,000 students.

“Rolleston’s rapid and dynamic growth is putting pressure on the South Canterbury school system. We are ensuring there are more safe, warm and dry classrooms for the community, so students receive a world-leading education,” Ms Stanford says.

The Ministry of Education will be calling for nominations for an Establishment Board. When appointed, the Board will work with the community to develop the vision and values for the school and determine how it will operate.

“We are delivering three brand new schools in this year’s Budget. This Government is committed to giving our fantastic teachers the right environment to work in, so our children have every opportunity to succeed,” Ms Stanford says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 