Government Launches Military Style Academy Pilot

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

The Government today launched the Military Style Academy Pilot at Te Au rere a te Tonga Youth Justice residence in Palmerston North, an important part of the Government’s plan to crackdown on youth crime and getting youth offenders back on track, Minister for Children, Karen Chhour said today.

“On the 29th of July, 10 young people will begin their time on the Military Style Academy Pilot.

“The first three-months they will be at Te Au rere a te Tonga in Palmerston North where there will be a focus on:

Structure and routine

Addressing criminal behaviours

Physical activities

Education and vocational training

Preparation for work and finding employment

Specific rehabilitative, therapeutic and cultural components required for each young person.

“The Pilot is underpinned by intensive case management for each young person, who will have a consistent mentor throughout.

“Following the residential component, the nine-month stage of the programme will be focused on supporting the young person to transition back into the community. Whānau will be engaged where possible for the full 12 months of the programme.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution to youth offending. The Military Style Academy Pilot is just one tool we can use to support youth people to turn their lives around and get back on track.

“The key difference from what we’ve done before in these types of programmes is that most of the time will be spent focusing on transition back to the community, making sure these young people are well set up for the future including a pathway into education, training or employment and working with the families of the young people.

“Oranga Tamariki has worked closely with the New Zealand Defence Force, the Ministry of Justice, New Zealand Police and other community groups to design the pilot.

“This pilot will help both address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they are held accountable, and face up to, their actions. This is an important part of our plan to address youth crime rates so that New Zealanders feel safe on our streets and in their communities.

More information about the Military style Academy Pilot and the Young Serious Offender Declaration is here: https://www.orangatamariki.govt.nz/youth-justice/youth-justice-residences-2/

