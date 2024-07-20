Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Oceans And Fisheries Minister To Solomons

Saturday, 20 July 2024, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Shane Jones
Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is travelling to the Solomon Islands tomorrow for meetings with his counterparts from around the Pacific supporting collective management of the region’s fisheries.

The 23rd Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Committee and the 5th Regional Fisheries Ministers’ Meeting in Honiara from 23 to 26 July bring together 17 ministers working together on the sustainable management of the Pacific’s fisheries resources.

“About 85 percent of tuna catch from the Western and Central Pacific Ocean is caught within the exclusive economic zones of members of the Forum Fisheries Committee.

“This resource provides enormous economic benefit to the Pacific region. It’s crucial that, as members of the Forum Fisheries Committee, we share common approaches to sustainably managing these fisheries so they continue to benefit the people who rely on them,” Mr Jones says.

The Forum Fisheries Committee is the governing body for the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency. For the past 45 years, the agency has supported members at national and regional levels.

“We’re dealing with common issues in the Pacific including geopolitical shifts, economic challenges, and the impacts of climate change on fisheries,” Mr Jones says.

“New Zealand’s work with members also includes improving working standards for crew on fishing vessels, fisheries compliance monitoring, and deterring Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region.

“This visit is a good opportunity to engage with my colleagues from across the Pacific to strengthen our shared commitment to looking after our fisheries and working together to solve issues that affect the region.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 