Oceans And Fisheries Minister To Solomons

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is travelling to the Solomon Islands tomorrow for meetings with his counterparts from around the Pacific supporting collective management of the region’s fisheries.

The 23rd Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Committee and the 5th Regional Fisheries Ministers’ Meeting in Honiara from 23 to 26 July bring together 17 ministers working together on the sustainable management of the Pacific’s fisheries resources.

“About 85 percent of tuna catch from the Western and Central Pacific Ocean is caught within the exclusive economic zones of members of the Forum Fisheries Committee.

“This resource provides enormous economic benefit to the Pacific region. It’s crucial that, as members of the Forum Fisheries Committee, we share common approaches to sustainably managing these fisheries so they continue to benefit the people who rely on them,” Mr Jones says.

The Forum Fisheries Committee is the governing body for the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency. For the past 45 years, the agency has supported members at national and regional levels.

“We’re dealing with common issues in the Pacific including geopolitical shifts, economic challenges, and the impacts of climate change on fisheries,” Mr Jones says.

“New Zealand’s work with members also includes improving working standards for crew on fishing vessels, fisheries compliance monitoring, and deterring Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region.

“This visit is a good opportunity to engage with my colleagues from across the Pacific to strengthen our shared commitment to looking after our fisheries and working together to solve issues that affect the region.”

