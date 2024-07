Transport Minister Thanks Outgoing CAA Chair

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has thanked outgoing Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority, Janice Fredric, for her service to the board.

“I have received Ms Fredric’s resignation from the role of Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority,” Mr Brown says.

“On behalf of the Government, I want to thank Ms Fredric for her service in the important role of Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority.”

Ms Fredric has served as Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority since December 2019.

