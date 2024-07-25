Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
ACT Welcomes Restoration Of Test Under Customary Marine Title

Thursday, 25 July 2024, 7:02 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"ACT welcomes the Government restoring the test for Customary Marine Title that Parliament originally intended," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"As the Minister of Justice has said, the Edwards decision substantially lowered the test for awarding Customary Marine Title. In practice, it could lead to Title being awarded far more liberally than Parliament intended. In turn, New Zealanders’ use of the foreshore and seabed would be more restricted than Parliament intended.

"These proposed changes will enable the legal recognition of Māori customary rights while protecting the legitimate interests of all New Zealanders in the marine and coastal area.

"It is a good example of the real change New Zealanders voted for – a Government that takes action to put things right when they go wrong."

