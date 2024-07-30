NZ And Indonesia Launch Ambitious Plan Of Action

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Indonesia have launched an ambitious Plan of Action to guide bilateral cooperation over the next five years, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced.

“New Zealand and Indonesia share an important partnership, and over the next five years we will be focused on delivering even more for our peoples," Mr Peters says, following official talks in Auckland with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

“New Zealand is strongly committed to our partnership with Indonesia," Mr Peters says. "There is much more we can and should be doing together."

“It was a pleasure to host Minister Marsudi today and agree a dedicated Plan of Action for 2025-2029, which lifts our ambition for the bilateral relationship and sets a course for intensified cooperation.

"The Plan of Action sets a new goal of NZ$6 billion in annual two-way trade by 2029. Meeting this goal will necessitate even greater trade cooperation, including on halal," Mr Peters says.

The Plan of Action launched today replaces the one released by Ministers Marsudi and Peters in 2020.

“We also agreed to work towards a joint Working Holiday Scheme and closer education cooperation in recognition that people-to-people connections are the heart of any strong partnership."

Following their talks, Ministers Peters and Marsudi released a Joint Statement (which can be found here) and the Plan of Action 2025-2029 (which can be found here).

