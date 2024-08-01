Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Chair Appointed To Landcorp Farming

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for State Owned Enterprises

John Rae has been appointed chair of Landcorp Farming Limited (Pāmu), State Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“I am delighted to appoint John to the role as he brings with him a wealth of experience and a sound understanding of the opportunities and challenges currently facing Landcorp.

“He already holds many impressive leadership positions, including director of Bremworth Wool Carpets, Midland Fund Management, as well as chair of Te Rāhui Herenga Waka Whakatāne, and Gisborne Holdings Limited.

“John’s depth of knowledge, commercial acumen, and ability to manage strong Crown and stakeholder relationships will be valuable assets in leading the Board.

“I would like to acknowledge Deputy Chair Nigel Atherfold, who has been acting chair of Landcorp since the sad passing of Dr Warren Parker in December last year.”

Mr Rae will take up the role on 1 August 2024.

© Scoop Media

