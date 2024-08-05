Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Manawatu-Rangitīkei Events Get A $147,590 Boost

Monday, 5 August 2024, 5:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Six Manawatu-Rangitīkei events have received a boost of $147,590 from the Government.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey had good news for a total of 132 events nationwide from the new Regional Events Promotion Fund.

“Regional events large and small are excellent drawcards for New Zealanders to explore beyond the main centres and see what our beautiful country has to offer,” Mr Doocey says.

The Manawatu-Rangitīkei events which have been funded are:

$30,000 to Armageddon Expo Palmerston North
$50,000 to Central District Field Days
$17,090 to Cross Hills Gardens Country Fair
$25,500 to Manawatu Tattoo
$10,000 to Palmy Drag Fest
$15,000 to Salud Festival

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne is delighted for the successful applicants.

“These events bring significant numbers of visitors to the Manawatu-Rangitīkei. Growing tourism is an important part of growing our region’s economy, and this funding provides a level of certainty for those organising events.”

The Regional Events Promotion Fund is administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the local distribution of funds will be via the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA), our local Regional Tourism Organisation.

Another round of funding for the Regional Events Promotion Fund will kick off early in 2025.

© Scoop Media

