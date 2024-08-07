Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Govt Setting Poverty Trap With Punitive Policies

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The latest labour market figures that confirm rising unemployment, along with the Government’s job cuts and punitive policies for beneficiaries, will place great strain on struggling households.

“This Government is setting a poverty trap by cutting thousands of jobs while at the same time intentionally cutting benefit increases,” says the Green Party’s Social Development Spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

“As a country we have more than enough to ensure everyone has the means to put food on the table and live in dignity.

“Poverty is a political choice, and this Government is choosing to put further strain on low-income households by cutting jobs and reducing benefit increases.

“Beneficiaries in particular are paying the price for the Government’s wasteful tax cuts - they are the ones who will least benefit from them.

“Statistics show the changes National made last year to annual benefit adjustments will leave beneficiaries worse off. This will increase child poverty, based on the Government’s own advice.

“Low-income families are being forced by this Government to pay more for prescriptions, more for the doctor, and more for public transport, pushing them further into debt and to food banks just to make ends meet.

“The Green Party campaigned on a fully costed plan to end poverty. Central to this is the establishment of a wealth tax. We’d also guarantee liveable incomes, end benefit sanctions and provide tailored support to get people into jobs that match their skills.

“We can end poverty, the solutions exist - all that is missing is political will,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

