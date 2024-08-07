Kaipara’s Māori Ward Vote A Milestone For Local Democracy

Kaipara-based ACT MP Mark Cameron is welcoming Kaipara District Council’s vote to disestablish its Māori ward.

“ACT campaigned on repealing Māori wards, and in our coalition agreement with National we secured a commitment empowering local communities to do just that. Now we’re seeing the delivery.

“I’m bloody proud to see my neck of the woods leading the country in its return to equal rights and democratic values. ACT encourages other councils to follow suit.

“Dividing New Zealanders up into different groups with different political rights based on race is poisonous to a democracy.

“I’ve got a message for the protestors who attempted to disrupt today’s vote. You will continue to have a voice in our democracy, but it will be the same voice as every other ratepayer – the chance to argue your case and cast a vote with the same worth as those of your neighbours.

“We’re all neighbours in Kaipara, and our challenges of rates and infrastructure are not race-based. We ought to have faith in common humanity and our ability to solve problems together.”

© Scoop Media

