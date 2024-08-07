Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kaipara’s Māori Ward Vote A Milestone For Local Democracy

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 2:54 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Kaipara-based ACT MP Mark Cameron is welcoming Kaipara District Council’s vote to disestablish its Māori ward.

“ACT campaigned on repealing Māori wards, and in our coalition agreement with National we secured a commitment empowering local communities to do just that. Now we’re seeing the delivery.

“I’m bloody proud to see my neck of the woods leading the country in its return to equal rights and democratic values. ACT encourages other councils to follow suit.

“Dividing New Zealanders up into different groups with different political rights based on race is poisonous to a democracy.

“I’ve got a message for the protestors who attempted to disrupt today’s vote. You will continue to have a voice in our democracy, but it will be the same voice as every other ratepayer – the chance to argue your case and cast a vote with the same worth as those of your neighbours.

“We’re all neighbours in Kaipara, and our challenges of rates and infrastructure are not race-based. We ought to have faith in common humanity and our ability to solve problems together.”

Kaipara-based ACT MP Mark Cameron is welcoming Kaipara District Council’s vote to disestablish its Māori ward.

“ACT campaigned on repealing Māori wards, and in our coalition agreement with National we secured a commitment empowering local communities to do just that. Now we’re seeing the delivery.

“I’m bloody proud to see my neck of the woods leading the country in its return to equal rights and democratic values. ACT encourages other councils to follow suit.

“Dividing New Zealanders up into different groups with different political rights based on race is poisonous to a democracy.

“I’ve got a message for the protestors who attempted to disrupt today’s vote. You will continue to have a voice in our democracy, but it will be the same voice as every other ratepayer – the chance to argue your case and cast a vote with the same worth as those of your neighbours.

“We’re all neighbours in Kaipara, and our challenges of rates and infrastructure are not race-based. We ought to have faith in common humanity and our ability to solve problems together.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 