Governance Of Education Sector Boosted

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Minister of Education

The coalition Government is strengthening the education sector’s governance and management, says Education Minister Erica Stanford.

The Regulatory Systems (Education) Amendment Bill passed its third reading in Parliament and will improve the effectiveness of education regulatory systems.

“It makes changes to the Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Fund Act 1945, to ensure it is fit for purpose and it can continue the mana and legacy of the 28th (Māori) Battalion into the future,” Minister Stanford says.

“The Ngarimu Board will be formally recognised as the successor to the 28th (Māori) Battalion (NZ) Association with a new Māori representative position established on the Board. This will be held by a person of Māori descent who has served, or is currently serving, in the New Zealand Armed Forces. The Ngarimu scholarships will continue to support future generations.”

The Bill also makes changes to the Pacific Education Foundation Act 1972 which supports the functions of the Pacific Education Foundation.

“One of the key changes will update the definition of ‘Pacific Person’ to enable more Pacific learners and their families to be eligible for Foundation support. This will reduce barriers for Pacific learners in New Zealand to access study and training, with the support of the Foundation."

In addition to these changes, the Regulatory Systems (Education) Amendment Bill will enhance child safety.

“We’re strengthening Police vetting requirements for non-teaching employees and contractors at unlicensed childcare services. This means Police can vet workers in services like creches in gyms and malls, to assess any risks to the safety of children. These changes only apply to staff who are likely to have unsupervised access to children.”

