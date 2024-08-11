Labour Needs To Get Real, Charters Are Here To Stay

"Labour argues that charter schools should be shut down regardless of how well they perform, but that's just not credible," says ACT Leader David Seymour in response to Jan Tinetti's appearance on Q+A with Jack Tame.

"They ignore evidence like the Stanford's CREDO study because they're not motivated by evidence or outcomes for kids. They just want to satisfy the unions who fear they'll lose influence in a more diverse school system.

"Labour needs to get real and accept charter schools are here to stay. Former charter schools, along with state schools, are lining up to convert to a model that gives flexibility in exchange for accountability. There is nothing Labour can do to shut down the simple idea that children need more options to engage them in learning. That idea is more powerful and more enduring than any political party.

"By the time voters forget about the damage Labour has done to education, dozens of schools will be already be operating with ten-year contracts. Educational leaders will have invested time, money, and passion into schools that have attracted thousands of students from communities underserved by the mainstream system.

"It's just not credible for any party, even Labour, to say they'll then break those contracts and send all those kids back to a failing system.

"Labour's tired and empty threat against charter schools says more about the status of that political party than the future of this policy. Having presided over catastrophic declines in educational attendance and achievement, it seems Labour have not moved or learned anything in six years.

"Labour have no solutions, they only know what they’re against. ACT stands with families that believe they can make choices to improve their opportunities within a more diverse education system. School leaders, parents, and students can have confidence that charter schools are here to stay."

