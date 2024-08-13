Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Liberalised GE Laws Set To Bring NZ Into The 21st Century

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 9:28 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT is celebrating the liberalisation of genetic engineering laws, a commitment secured in the Party’s coalition agreement and formally announced today.

Dr Parmjeet Parmar, who is ACT’s Science, Innovation and Technology spokesperson and has worked on genetic engineering policy since 2019, says:

“Today’s news shows how we have a different type of Government, willing to do what Clark, Key, and Ardern failed to do, bringing New Zealand into the 21st century, even if 24 years late.

“The delivery of this coalition commitment means our brightest scientific minds will be freer to make advancements that will lift human flourishing, improve environmental outcomes, and create major commercial opportunities.

“Current restrictions on gene technology have led to absurd outcomes. In one case local scientists developed a red-fleshed apple, but weren’t allowed to taste test that apple in New Zealand. They had to taste it in the US instead.

“New Zealand should be an agricultural genetic superpower, but innovations like AgResearch’s High Metabolisable Energy ryegrass, which has the potential to reduce livestock methane emissions by around 15 per cent and ensure less nitrogen is excreted into the environment, are illegal here.

“Earlier this year I launched a survey of New Zealand scientists conducting research involving genetic engineering. A major theme was that low-risk research has been regulated as high-risk, with compliance processes directing resources away from productive research.

“ACT expects to be very engaged with the implementation of a dedicated regulator. It is crucial that regulation is proportionate to risk. Australia’s framework is a good start, but scientists have warned me that that regime comes with its own frustrations. Our system should not just be as good as Australia’s, it should be better.”

