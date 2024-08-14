Progress Continues With Military-Style Academy Pilot

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour is mostly satisfied with the progress in the first two weeks of the Military-Style Academy Pilot at Palmerston North. It has involved the young people meeting the academy staff and understanding the elements of the programme, including physical education and military-style drills.

“The physical activities have been very popular with the young people, and more may be included in the programme,” says Mrs Chhour.

“Sadly one young person has opted not to continue with the pilot programme for personal reasons, and will complete their sentence at another Youth Justice Facility.

“Participants have the option to pull out of the pilot because it is operating within current legislative settings. Once legislation is passed for Military-Style Academies and the programme is up and running they will not have this option.

“Oranga Tamariki had prepared for such an occurrence, and it was decided that exiting the programme was in the best interest of the youth, his whānau and the other participants.

“The young people have a set morning routine, starting with breakfast, shower and military-style drills and daily hygiene routines, such as ensuring their rooms are clean, clothes are ironed, and they are taking pride in their presentation.

“They have started their individualised education and transition journeys, as well as being introduced to the therapeutic and criminogenic approaches through clinical sessions.

“Academy staff onsite are monitoring and seeking daily feedback on the activities, structure and their individual settling into the programme.

“The academy delivery team that are supporting the young people consists of 17 men and nine women who have been selected for their experience and unique skill sets. Over 70 per cent of the staff whakapapa Māori and/or Pasifika and 30 per cent have an ex-Military or NZ Police career background.

“There are no safety or wellbeing concerns with the operation of the programme.

“As I have said before, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to combatting youth crime. I believe that this pilot will help both address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they are held accountable, and face up to, their actions.

“This is an important part of our plan to address youth crime rates so that New Zealanders feel safe on our streets and in their communities.”

