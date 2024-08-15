National Takes The Knife To Nelson Hospital

The Government is leaving one of New Zealand’s fastest growing regions without the medical facility it desperately needs.

“The National Government has plans to downgrade the rebuild of Nelson Hospital, leaving the people of Nelson high and dry, and there isn’t even a business case for it,” Labour health infrastructure spokesperson Tracey McLellan said.

“Shane Reti promised the facility would be fit for purpose. The problem is his idea of what is fit for purpose is totally at odds with what doctors and nurses think, showing again how out-of-touch this Government is.

“Cheap and cheerful is not a phrase New Zealanders want to hear when it comes to health infrastructure, but it seems to be National’s approach. Regional and provincial hospitals should be built properly including being future-proofed to meet the needs of our growing population and increased demand on health services,” Tracey McLellan said.

“Cutting corners by pushing for a quick and cheap renovation instead of the full rebuild Nelson Hospital needs will leave our region worse off,” Labour Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said.

“Shane Reti couldn’t answer simple questions about bed numbers or timing, instead he has planned for yet another business case – in addition to the one that was already signed off to start this project under Labour.

“More delays and a smaller hospital are a slap in the face for Nelson. We can’t kick the can down the road – we have a rapidly growing population, and an aging population – we need to invest in the future of Nelson’s health.”

