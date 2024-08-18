20 Government Actions Free Up The Rural Economy

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hard working men and women of rural NZ are doing their bit to help rebuild our economy, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“With interest rates and on farm inflation having turned a corner, farmers continue to innovate and boost productivity while working to meet environmental obligations.

“With 80 per cent of all the goods exports coming from the primary sector and more than 350,000 kiwis employed because of rural activity, farming, forestry, and horticulture remains a mainstay of the NZ economic activity.”

Mr McClay says the Government’s ambitious target of doubling exports by value over ten years is an opportunity to work with the primary sector to add value and deliver greater returns at the farm gate.

“The Government has huge respect for our farmers and foresters. We will continue to partner with them to drive down costs, simplify regulations and build trust as we get Wellington out of farming.”

Already we have:

Disbanded He Waka Eke Noa

Removed Agriculture from the ETS

Restored common sense to intensive winter grazing and stock exclusion rules

Committed to rebalancing the hierarchy of obligations for Te Mana o te Wai

Commenced independent review of biogenic methane

Launched a select committee inquiry into banking

Invested more in catchment groups – empowering local decision making

Tripled investment into Rural Support Trusts

Introduced pragmatic rules for on-farm water storage

Established a Pastoral Group for methane reduction

Begun reforming rules around biotech so farmers can lead the world in innovation

Introduced legislation to cease the implementation of new SNAs

Conducted an independent review of the forestry ETS registry cost recovery scheme

Repealed burdensome Log Traders Legislation

Restored the export of logs to India

Increased funding for East Coast debris clean-up

Started the simplification and reform of farm plans

Provided significant investment into animal facial eczema research

Started the process to replace the National policy statement for freshwater management

Increased the number of RSE places.

The Government’s agricultural team, of Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, Biosecurity, Food Safety and Associate Minister responsible for Animal Welfare Andrew Hoggard, Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson and Associate Minister responsible for Horticulture Nicola Grigg, are working hard to deliver for the primary sector.

“This Government trusts farmers and will continue to back them to deliver for NZ, Rural communities can be assured that we have the best and most connected team of Ministers from all over New Zealand working hard on delivering for them” Mr McClay says.

