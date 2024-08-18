Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
20 Government Actions Free Up The Rural Economy

Sunday, 18 August 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture

Hard working men and women of rural NZ are doing their bit to help rebuild our economy, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“With interest rates and on farm inflation having turned a corner, farmers continue to innovate and boost productivity while working to meet environmental obligations.

“With 80 per cent of all the goods exports coming from the primary sector and more than 350,000 kiwis employed because of rural activity, farming, forestry, and horticulture remains a mainstay of the NZ economic activity.”

Mr McClay says the Government’s ambitious target of doubling exports by value over ten years is an opportunity to work with the primary sector to add value and deliver greater returns at the farm gate.

“The Government has huge respect for our farmers and foresters. We will continue to partner with them to drive down costs, simplify regulations and build trust as we get Wellington out of farming.”

Already we have:

  • Disbanded He Waka Eke Noa
  • Removed Agriculture from the ETS
  • Restored common sense to intensive winter grazing and stock exclusion rules
  • Committed to rebalancing the hierarchy of obligations for Te Mana o te Wai
  • Commenced independent review of biogenic methane
  • Launched a select committee inquiry into banking
  • Invested more in catchment groups – empowering local decision making
  • Tripled investment into Rural Support Trusts
  • Introduced pragmatic rules for on-farm water storage
  • Established a Pastoral Group for methane reduction
  • Begun reforming rules around biotech so farmers can lead the world in innovation
  • Introduced legislation to cease the implementation of new SNAs
  • Conducted an independent review of the forestry ETS registry cost recovery scheme
  • Repealed burdensome Log Traders Legislation
  • Restored the export of logs to India
  • Increased funding for East Coast debris clean-up
  • Started the simplification and reform of farm plans
  • Provided significant investment into animal facial eczema research
  • Started the process to replace the National policy statement for freshwater management
  • Increased the number of RSE places.

The Government’s agricultural team, of Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, Biosecurity, Food Safety and Associate Minister responsible for Animal Welfare Andrew Hoggard, Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson and Associate Minister responsible for Horticulture Nicola Grigg, are working hard to deliver for the primary sector.

“This Government trusts farmers and will continue to back them to deliver for NZ, Rural communities can be assured that we have the best and most connected team of Ministers from all over New Zealand working hard on delivering for them” Mr McClay says.

