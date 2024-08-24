Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Selling Landcorp A No-brainer

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has reaffirmed its longstanding position that Landcorp/Pamu should be sold after it reported a net loss after tax of $26 million for the year ending 30 June.

“Government has no business being in farming, particularly when New Zealand has plenty of ambitious, talented farmers who deserve the opportunity to farm the land currently owned by Landcorp”, says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson and Ruawai dairy farmer Mark Cameron.

“Landcorp has delivered an extremely poor return on the taxpayer’s investment for many years.

“An independent review in 2021 found the organisation failed to meet financial forecasts, had high corporate costs, and invested in unprofitable off-farm ventures.

“No private operation would be able to continue to fail like this. Landcorp is taking taxpayers for a ride.

“ACT has previously proposed selling Landcorp off in chunks and using the proceeds to fund conservation on private land. Where Treaty of Waitangi concerns precluded the sale of particular pieces of land, we would retain them in Crown ownership and provide long-term leases to the SOE.

“If private farmers owned these farms, they would operate them more efficiently because they would have skin in the game.

“The role of government is to provide essential services, not to compete with businesses in the private sector.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 