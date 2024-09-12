New Bill To Crack Down On Youth Vaping

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Health

The coalition Government has introduced legislation to tackle youth vaping, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announced today.

“The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No 2) is aimed at preventing youth vaping.

“While vaping has contributed to a significant fall in our smoking rates, the rise in youth vaping remains a real concern for parents, teachers, and health professionals.”

The Bill includes four main changes to prevent youth vaping: a complete ban on disposable vapes, significant increases in fines for sales to under-18s, visibility restrictions on retailers - outside specialist vape retailers and from inside stores such as dairies and petrol stations - and proximity restrictions relating to early childhood education centres.

“Too many young people use disposable vapes – they’re cheap and easy to access,” Ms Costello said. “That’s why single use vape products will be banned outright.

“We are also moving to significantly increase the penalties for retailers who illegally sell vapes, cigarettes and other regulated products to young people.”

The maximum fine for selling vapes or other regulated products to under-18s will increase from $10,000 to $100,000. The penalty for infringement offences will rise from $500 to $1,000 for individuals and to $2,000 for businesses.

The Bill also includes early childhood education centres in proximity restrictions for new specialist vape retailers. For those applying to set up a new specialist vape retail store, the retail location must be at least 100 metres from early childhood centres. This builds on the existing requirement to be at least 300 metres from a marae or school.

“Importantly, the tougher penalties will be supported by far greater enforcement capability, Ms Costello said. “For the last few years we haven’t had the level of enforcement required, but 16 more dedicated smokefree enforcement officers will be in place by December.

“The Government is committed to achieving Smokefree 2025 and to stopping young people from vaping and this Bill will ensure we are able to protect our young people from vaping whilst continuing to support adult smokers to quit by maintaining access to vapes as a cessation tool.

“I hope that public submissions through the select committee process ensure that we have a practical regime that achieves both objectives. We want to get rid of the vapes that are most popular among young people and ensure that effective cessation products remain available for people to quit smoking and not return to smoking.”

Ms Costello said that the next steps in the Government’s Smokefree programme would be updating and strengthening the regulation of smoked tobacco, vaping and other nicotine products, and updating the Smokefree action plan

© Scoop Media

