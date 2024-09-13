New Approach To Mental Health Calls Welcomed

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

30 August 2024

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Police Minister Mark Mitchell have welcomed the announcement by Health NZ and NZ Police on their transition to a stronger mental health-led response for those requiring crisis mental health support.

Health NZ and NZ Police have announced that from November 2024 agencies will streamline the handover process for voluntary mental health assessments in emergency departments. Higher thresholds will also begin for Police attendance at mental health facilities and when assisting with transportation requests. This is the first stage of a transition toward a stronger mental health-led response for those in distress.

“This Government is committed to improving mental health outcomes for New Zealanders. For too long, those seeking crisis support have often been met by a uniformed officer, which can cause further distress,” says Mr Doocey.

“People in mental distress are not criminals. Those seeking assistance deserve a mental health response, rather than a criminal justice response.”

Mr Mitchell says Police will continue to respond to mental health events with immediate risks to life and safety. But the significant increase in mental health demand with Police being the default first port of call is no longer sustainable.

“I want to acknowledge our Police staff who do an outstanding job with great empathy, but they are not trained mental health experts.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure people are getting the right care, at the right time, from the right people, and that our frontline officers have more time to focus on core policing and delivering the services expected of them to keep communities safe.

“The shift requires a careful, measured approach and I am very supportive and assured of the joined-up efforts Police and Health are taking to get there.”

“It was extremely disappointing when the Mental Health Co-Response Service was cancelled by the Labour Government,” says Mr Doocey.

“The previous National Government had announced $8 million to trial sending mental health workers on crisis callouts, but unfortunately under Labour that funding was cut. We are prioritising mental health, and this is clear in the actions being taken now, alongside work underway to implement a five-year transition plan to a multi-agency 111 response.

“At the end of the day, we want what’s best for both those suffering from mental distress, and the victims of crime. The approach we are transitioning to aims to provide the appropriate support by the appropriate people.”

© Scoop Media

