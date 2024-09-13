National Restricts Access To Disability Care Homes

With disability communities still reeling from the diminishing of Whaikaha, a leaked document now reveals another blow with National restricting access to residential care homes.

“After targeting disabled people, removing their flexible funding and limiting access to equipment, support services, respite, and most recently their own Ministry, National is now coming after residential care homes,” Labour’s disabilities spokesperson Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“Tightening the rules in a bid to save money without a plan will leave many disabled people who don’t fit the new, stricter criteria with nowhere to go.

“I worry about what these changes will mean for our disabled whānau who are already struggling to put a roof over their heads. National has already restricted access to emergency housing, and the Minister isn’t worried if people end up homeless as a result.

“I have heard from many disabled people and carers who are terrified that they will lose the little support they have because of the Government’s changes.

“Disability advocates and organisations are calling on the Minister to work with them. They are being clear that these changes risk lives.

“Disabled people have a right to greater choice and control over the supports they need to lead a dignified life.

“Minister Louise Upston cannot continue doing things behind closed doors and must answer the strong call from disability communities to stop deciding what’s best for them without them,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

© Scoop Media

