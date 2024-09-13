Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Restricts Access To Disability Care Homes

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

With disability communities still reeling from the diminishing of Whaikaha, a leaked document now reveals another blow with National restricting access to residential care homes.

“After targeting disabled people, removing their flexible funding and limiting access to equipment, support services, respite, and most recently their own Ministry, National is now coming after residential care homes,” Labour’s disabilities spokesperson Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“Tightening the rules in a bid to save money without a plan will leave many disabled people who don’t fit the new, stricter criteria with nowhere to go.

“I worry about what these changes will mean for our disabled whānau who are already struggling to put a roof over their heads. National has already restricted access to emergency housing, and the Minister isn’t worried if people end up homeless as a result.

“I have heard from many disabled people and carers who are terrified that they will lose the little support they have because of the Government’s changes.

“Disability advocates and organisations are calling on the Minister to work with them. They are being clear that these changes risk lives.

“Disabled people have a right to greater choice and control over the supports they need to lead a dignified life.

“Minister Louise Upston cannot continue doing things behind closed doors and must answer the strong call from disability communities to stop deciding what’s best for them without them,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 