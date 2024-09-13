Refreshed Health Research To Drive Better Outcomes

29 August 2024

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says updated guidance provided to the Health Research Council (HRC) means future projects will have an increased focus on Government priorities and improved health for New Zealanders when being considered for funding.

The refreshed guidance for applicants is included in the two HRC funding opportunities now open to applicants, Programme Grants and Emerging Researcher First Grants.

“The Health Research Council plays a vitally important role in supporting our health system and science sector – last year allocating just over $111 million in Government funding for research,” Dr Reti says.

“I support the Council in enabling this important research, and am pleased that it is now encouraging applicants to be more closely aligned with the priorities of our Government Policy Statement on Health.

“What that means is a sharper focus on real-world projects leading to improved health and/or health system outcomes, such as improving timely access to quality healthcare for New Zealanders.

“That means also looking forward to well-informed evidence-based work around:

High health need

Health system goals, such as research contributing to achieving the health and mental health and addiction targets

Collaborative approaches to achieving health gains and delivering maximum value

Strengthening of New Zealand’s health research workforce

“The enthusiasm and expertise of HRC-funded researchers is clear. Just recently, I’ve been particularly impressed by an HRC-funded study led by two oncologists at Auckland City Hospital. They will test a model for running clinical trials to help New Zealand cancer patients access those trials no matter where they live.

“That’s research which could ultimately benefit many thousands of New Zealanders and their families living with cancer.

“Every health dollar is precious, so we want research to deliver outcomes that will make a real difference in the lives of New Zealanders.

“Many more exciting opportunities lie ahead for consideration by the Health Research Council as researchers apply for the two rounds currently underway.

“I look forward to hearing more of the HRC’s good work, and also from its successful applicants,” says Dr Reti.

Notes

Funding based on financial year 1 July 2023 – 30 June 2024

More information is available here:

www.hrc.govt.nz

www.hrc.govt.nz/grants-funding/funding-opportunities

© Scoop Media

