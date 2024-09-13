Statement From Green Party Co-Leader Following Court Proceedings

29 August 2024

“This morning in court, under instructions from Marama Davidson and I as co-leaders, and our party governing council, Kaunihera, our lawyer agreed to defer our planned Special General Meeting until the proceedings brought by Darleen Tana are concluded, following a substantive hearing on 12th September. The Greens have no desire to be caught up in protracted legal proceedings and are doing everything we can to ensure things progress without undue delay,” says Green Party co leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“We will, unfortunately, not be able to confirm a new date until we are confident in the appropriate conclusion of legal proceedings.

“We have been clear consistently that our approach has been to uphold our Green values. We are in Parliament to fight for people and planet, and that’s where we want our focus to be.

“However, we are dealing with the situation in front of us and will do everything we can to ensure we continue to provide full transparency as the public of this country deserve,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

