Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Statement From Green Party Co-Leader Following Court Proceedings

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:49 pm
Press Release: Green Party

29 August 2024

“This morning in court, under instructions from Marama Davidson and I as co-leaders, and our party governing council, Kaunihera, our lawyer agreed to defer our planned Special General Meeting until the proceedings brought by Darleen Tana are concluded, following a substantive hearing on 12th September. The Greens have no desire to be caught up in protracted legal proceedings and are doing everything we can to ensure things progress without undue delay,” says Green Party co leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“We will, unfortunately, not be able to confirm a new date until we are confident in the appropriate conclusion of legal proceedings.

“We have been clear consistently that our approach has been to uphold our Green values. We are in Parliament to fight for people and planet, and that’s where we want our focus to be.

“However, we are dealing with the situation in front of us and will do everything we can to ensure we continue to provide full transparency as the public of this country deserve,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 