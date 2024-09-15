Government Eliminates $190 Million In Trade Barriers To Boost The Economy

The Government has successfully removed trade barriers affecting nearly $190 million worth of exports to help grow the economy, Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay today announced.

“In the past year, we have resolved 14 Non Tariff Barriers (NTBs), returning significant value to kiwi exporters. These efforts directly boost our trade value and make it easier for businesses to expand into key international markets,” Mr McClay says.

“Returning value to exporters directly supports our ambitious target of doubling exports by value in ten years -- and with 1 in 4 Kiwi jobs tied to trade, it means more money in the back pockets of thousands of hard-working New Zealanders.”

NTBs, which include regulatory obstacles like complex certification processes and import restrictions, currently affect $9.8 billion worth of New Zealand’s trade, with the primary sector facing the greatest impact.

“Boosting the export value of farming, forestry, horticulture and wine production are vital to our economy, as we oppose distortionary agricultural subsidies through the WTO to enhance global food security.

NTBs resolved include:

Resolved a barrier that had affected $5 million in trade devices exports to Mexico.

Resolved labelling issues in South Korea that cleared a shipment of New Zealand cheese worth $1.8 million.

Reduced regulatory burdens for wine and spirits exporters, including expanded labelling flexibility, with the EU.

Restored onion exports to Indonesia, NZ’s largest onion market, through streamlined phytosanitary certification.

Restored log exports to India following changes to NZ’s fumigation practices.

“New Zealand exported $96.3 billion worth of goods and services in 2023. Over the next 12 months we will continue our focus on reducing NTBs including around costly EU deforestation regulations, Canadian dairy import restrictions, $300m of cosmetics exports to China and restrictions on structural timber exports to Australia.”

“The focus on NTBs continues as a priority to back Kiwi exporters and grow the economy through trade. It is only through a strong economy we can lift incomes, reduce the cost of living and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.”

