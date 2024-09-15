Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
PM Wraps Up Successful Visit To Malaysia

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

PM Luxon and PM Anwar 1 - Credit: PMO Malaysia

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has completed a successful two-day visit to Malaysia, featuring a busy schedule of high-level political, defence, and trade-focused engagements.

“Malaysia is one of New Zealand’s oldest friends and partners in the region. Undertaking the first official visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister since 2015 was an invaluable opportunity to refresh and energise the relationship,” Mr Luxon says.

As long-standing partners, New Zealand and Malaysia continue their regional defence and security cooperation. Mr Luxon said New Zealand will send a P8 maritime patrol aircraft to Malaysia as part of NZDF’s participation in a Five Power Defence Arrangement military exercise.

The Prime Ministers also committed to increasing the value of two-way trade by 50 per cent over the next six years.

“Malaysia and New Zealand have strong economic ties, underpinned by trade agreements and direct air links. Prime Minister Anwar and I committed to doing what we can to increase trade flows through eliminating unnecessary barriers and transaction costs that hold our exporters back.”

During his visit, Mr Luxon also had the opportunity to address some of the country’s largest business leaders in a fireside chat at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club, to discuss opportunities for further connection between Malasia and New Zealand.

Mr Luxon also visited Masjid Negara, Malaysia's National Mosque, and laid a wreath at Tugu Negara, Malaysia’s National Monument.

Prime Minister Luxon departs Malaysia for the Republic of Korea this evening, where he will spend two days in Seoul before returning to New Zealand on Friday 6 September.

