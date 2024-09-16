Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Govt Fails Hundreds Of Workers As Mills Close

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour is devastated at news hundreds of workers are set to lose their jobs following the closure of Winstone Pulp mills.

“I am devastated for the workers set to lose their jobs, and for the future of manufacturing in New Zealand,” Labour’s small business and manufacturing spokesperson Helen White said.

“We had earlier called on the government to help find a solution and keep the mills operating in New Zealand. They haven’t succeeded, which means 230 people from the mills near Raetihi will lose their jobs.

“This is a rural area where there is little other work. These jobs support the town, local community and small businesses, which will also face closure as people are forced to leave and wages dry up.

“Where is the government’s plans for the future of manufacturing in New Zealand? We must invest in onshore manufacturing and creating value from our primary products which is good for our economy and people in our regions.

“There were options to keep the mills open. There are energy companies that have published significant profits over the last 12 months and the Government has therefore received higher dividends from its shares in these companies.

“I am disappointed the government hasn’t worked harder to save these jobs and support this central North Island community,” Helen White said.

© Scoop Media

