Young People Report On Family And Sexual Violence

Friday, 20 September 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Karen Chhour
Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence 

The Te Puna Aonui Expert Advisory Group for Children and Young People has presented its report today on improving family and sexual violence outcomes for young people, to the Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour.   

The presentation at the Auckland event was an opportunity for the Minister to hear directly from the report’s authors about the recommendations in their report, ‘For Our Mokopuna.’ 

“The report highlights the value of more people knowing about Te Aorerekura – the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence, and the agency charged with co-ordinating the strategy, Te Puna Aonui,” Minister Chhour says. 

“The report outlines a range of ways we could engage children and young people to participate in the prevention of family and sexual violence. 

“It also reminds us to present information in a way that suits and appeals to children and young people. 

“I welcome the advice from the EAG as a useful contribution to our thinking about next steps in how the multi government agency work of Te Puna Aonui, and their service providers, enable children and young people to be heard. 

“Family violence and sexual violence are complex issues that require action across government and in communities. The EAG was engaged to help inform government thinking about the opportunities for children and young to become partners in the learning, development, and monitoring of Te Aorerekura. 

“I am committed to enabling children and young people to be heard. I want to see family violence and sexual violence workforces with the skills to hear and understand what children are saying, as well as having policy and services that are informed by children and young people’s views.” 

 

