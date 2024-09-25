Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Progress On Crown Minerals Is A Step Toward Prosperity

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 5:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

The first reading-passage of the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill is a step toward prosperity, says ACT Energy and Resources spokesman Simon Court.

The Bill delivers on ACT coalition commitments to repeal the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration and promote the use of Crown minerals.

“Taking full advantage of the mineral resources at our disposal will boost foreign investment, create high-paying jobs, and offer hope to young people looking to remain in New Zealand for work and family,” says Mr Court.

“Restoring oil and gas exploration is a crucial step to deliver energy security. A high-wage economy depends on affordable and reliable energy. We came far too close to blackouts this winter, and ACT is determined to restore energy security so homes stay heated and factories keep running.

“We support oil and gas exploration so the Greens can have jet fuel for the planes they fly to Parliament. We support mining for the minerals in iPhones so Greenpeace can livestream their protests. Above all, we support harnessing the untapped wealth beneath our feet so New Zealanders can prosper and enjoy happier, warmer lives.”

