SuperGold Information Hub Live

Hon Casey Costello

Minister for Seniors

The first iteration of the SuperGold Information Hub is now on-line, Minister for Seniors Casey Costello announced today.

“The SuperGold Hub is an online portal offering up-to-date information on all of the offers available to SuperGold cardholders.

“We know the SuperGold card is valued, and most people know its use for free off-peak public transport, but there are a lot of other discounts on offer - including savings on everyday essentials such as electricity, insurance, food, and healthcare - and we want over-65s to access these.

“Just as importantly, the Hub links to all of the other services that are funded or provided by government and available to seniors, from superannuation and aged care through to housing support,” Casey Costello says. “It means there is one website, which currently has close to 600,000 users, where people can access any and all useful information about the card – and other government services.

“For those cardholders not so confident navigating online spaces, the Hub is available for any digital user, so friends and family can access it to help them.”

The Minister made the announcement to coincide with October 1 being International Day of Older Persons.

“This International Day is a chance for everyone to think about the older people in our lives and to celebrate the contribution of New Zealand’s seniors to our society,” Ms Costello says.

“Our communities and many of our families simply wouldn’t function without the role that over-65s play as grandparents or great-grandparents, volunteers, carers, friends and neighbours.

“Older people also play a significant part in our economy and workforce. In 2021 over-65s earned $5.9 billion from paid work and $4.7 billion in self-employed income and paid total taxes of $10.1 billion.

“Demographic change means that we, like many other modern countries, have an ageing population, so the value and importance of our seniors will only continue to increase.”

The SuperGold hub is available at: https://supergold.govt.nz/support

