Government Secures Market Access For Blueberries To Korea

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture
Minister for Trade

The Government has secured market access for New Zealand blueberries to Korea, unlocking an estimated $5 million in annual export opportunities for Kiwi growers Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay today announced.

“This is a win for our exporters and builds on our successful removal of $190 million in Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) in the past year. We are steadfast in our efforts to reduce barriers, open new markets and return greater value to exporters back pockets”

“Increased market access is a key part of the Government’s strategy to increase trade value for New Zealand’s safe and high-quality produce. This will contribute towards our ambitious goal of doubling exports by value within ten years.”

This achievement sees the conclusion of long running negotiations and comes on the back of increased bilateral engagement following the Prime Minister’s visit earlier this year. Korea published the legal requirements for the import of New Zealand blueberries last week.

Officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will now move swiftly to implement the necessary compliance measures to ensure that New Zealand exporters are able to begin shipping blueberries to Korea as early as this season (December/January).

“The Government remains steadfast in our commitment to fostering trade growth and opening new avenues for Kiwi exporters, as we continue to build a resilient, high-value export economy that delivers for every New Zealander.”

