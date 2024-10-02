Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Progressing Remote Building Inspections

Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Penk
Minister for Building and Construction

The Government is progressing plans to increase the use of remote inspections to make the building and consenting process more efficient and affordable, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“We know that the building and construction sector suffers from a lack of innovation. According to a recent report, productivity levels have remained unchanged since 1985, which is staggering given technological advancements since that time.

“A key obstacle for improving productivity is the building consent system, which can be complex, unpredictable and costly. In most instances obtaining a Code Compliance Certificate relies on a council officer physically inspecting building work on-site to check it complies with the building consent.

“Builders must book inspections in advance and, if the inspection does not go ahead at the expected time, the building work grinds to a halt.

“In some parts of the country, like the Mackenzie District, there is only one building inspector who must travel long distances to sites. In other parts of the country inspectors spend long periods of time in congested traffic.

“Remote inspections are an important productivity enhancing solution that reduces the need for inspectors to travel, allows more inspections to take place each day and enables inspectors to work across regions.

“While some councils already use remote inspections, uptake is low, and practices vary across the country.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“There will be some situations where on-site inspections are still needed, for example due to complex construction, lack of internet coverage or where physical testing is needed.

“However, in many cases remote inspections may be better than traditional on-site inspections as they allow for more accurate record keeping of the build process, which current and future homeowners can refer to.

“We want to hear feedback from the public to ensure we find a solution that provides homeowners and buyers with assurance about the quality and safety of buildings, while also delivering important efficiencies.

“We also want to hear from councils who administer the work. The consultation will consider the adoption of remote building inspections in the context of other recently announced policies, including the intention to reform Building Consent Authorities.

“These changes are all part of the Government’s economic recovery plan, which is focused on embracing technology, enhancing productivity and reducing compliance costs and barriers to entry.”

Notes:

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 