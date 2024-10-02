Progressing Remote Building Inspections

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

The Government is progressing plans to increase the use of remote inspections to make the building and consenting process more efficient and affordable, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“We know that the building and construction sector suffers from a lack of innovation. According to a recent report, productivity levels have remained unchanged since 1985, which is staggering given technological advancements since that time.

“A key obstacle for improving productivity is the building consent system, which can be complex, unpredictable and costly. In most instances obtaining a Code Compliance Certificate relies on a council officer physically inspecting building work on-site to check it complies with the building consent.

“Builders must book inspections in advance and, if the inspection does not go ahead at the expected time, the building work grinds to a halt.

“In some parts of the country, like the Mackenzie District, there is only one building inspector who must travel long distances to sites. In other parts of the country inspectors spend long periods of time in congested traffic.

“Remote inspections are an important productivity enhancing solution that reduces the need for inspectors to travel, allows more inspections to take place each day and enables inspectors to work across regions.

“While some councils already use remote inspections, uptake is low, and practices vary across the country.

“There will be some situations where on-site inspections are still needed, for example due to complex construction, lack of internet coverage or where physical testing is needed.

“However, in many cases remote inspections may be better than traditional on-site inspections as they allow for more accurate record keeping of the build process, which current and future homeowners can refer to.

“We want to hear feedback from the public to ensure we find a solution that provides homeowners and buyers with assurance about the quality and safety of buildings, while also delivering important efficiencies.

“We also want to hear from councils who administer the work. The consultation will consider the adoption of remote building inspections in the context of other recently announced policies, including the intention to reform Building Consent Authorities.

“These changes are all part of the Government’s economic recovery plan, which is focused on embracing technology, enhancing productivity and reducing compliance costs and barriers to entry.”

Notes:

Public consultation will run until 29 November 2024

The discussion document is available here

More on remote inspections, including case study videos can be found here Building consent inspections | Building Performance

