Filipino Community Growth Reflects New Zealand’s Cultural Diversity

Today, Stats NZ released new data showing the Filipino population in New Zealand has grown from 73,000 in 2018 to 108,000, making Tagalog one of the fastest-growing languages in the country, National Party MP Paulo Garcia says.

“As a proud Filipino New Zealander, I’m excited to see our community expanding and making significant contributions across the nation. The growth from 73,000 108,000, Filipinos is a reflection of the hard work, values, and culture we bring to New Zealand,” Mr Garcia says.

“This surge in numbers also highlights the increasing prominence of Tagalog as one of the fastest-growing languages here. It’s a sign of how deeply Filipinos are becoming integrated into the fabric of New Zealand society, while also keeping our traditions alive.”

“Our community’s growth is not only about numbers; it is about how we are contributing to New Zealand’s social, cultural, and economic landscape. We see Filipinos in every sector, from healthcare to business, from education to law, and this growing presence continues to enrich our society.”

The growth of the Filipino population is also a source of pride for Garcia, who in 2019 became New Zealand’s first MP of Filipino descent. He believes that this rise in representation, both politically and in communities, will have a lasting positive impact.

“We are more than just a growing number—we are a growing voice in New Zealand. The Filipino community is becoming an integral part of this country’s future, and I am dedicated to ensuring that this voice is heard in Parliament and beyond.”

"I am proud to have joined the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on his recent Southeast Asia business trip, including our visit to the Philippines, which was a significant highlight for Filipino communities in New Zealand. The Government recognises the hard work of Filipinos here and is committed to exploring more opportunities for engagement with the Philippines.”

“The Filipino community’s influence will only continue to grow, and I’m proud to be part of a movement that strengthens New Zealand’s multicultural identity.”

