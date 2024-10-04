Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Strengthening Resilience With Critical Road Improvement Projects

Friday, 4 October 2024, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Transport

The Government has approved a $226.2 million package of resilience improvement projects for state highways and local roads across the country that will reduce the impact of severe weather events and create a more resilient and efficient road network, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Our Government is committed to delivering infrastructure that boosts economic growth, reduces congestion, and enables Kiwis and freight to get where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“In recent years we have seen the terrible consequences that severe weather events can have on important transport networks across the country. It's critical that improvements are made to strengthen our transport infrastructure against future severe weather events.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Transport Minister Simeon Brown have jointly approved a $132 million investment through the Crown Resilience Programme into 101 state highway projects across the country that will commence during 2024-27. An additional $74.6 million will also be invested in local road projects across 34 councils. 

“Funding of almost $16 million will address flooding risk across four critical Auckland state highway projects. Over $25 million will be invested across 30 state highway projects in the Waikato, including a retaining wall upgrade in the Karangahake Gorge and critical erosion work alongside the Waikato River and in the Hikuai Hills.

“Our Government has approved over $30 million to be invested across the South Island through the Crown Resilience Programme, including drainage improvements and underslip repairs in the Whangamoa Hill and Rai Saddle, and rockfall work at the Bens Creek bridge on the West Coast.

“While this critical programme of works is focused on small to medium level projects, we’re taking a proactive approach to increase the resilience of our network. Rather than just reacting to severe weather events, we are building resilience now to ensure that our infrastructure is strong in the face of future challenges. 

“Our roads are critical for freight and tourism, and serve as important lifelines for communities around New Zealand. We must maintain these assets to the standard Kiwis need and expect, particularly in rural and remote locations where alternative routes are not available.” 

Notes:  

  • The Government has approved a $226.2 million investment through the Crown Resilience Programme. It is comprised of two Crown funding components: 

o   $132 million for resilience projects on state highways. 

o   $74.6 million for resilience projects on local roads.  

  • Regional breakdown of the Government’s investment:
RegionFunding
Auckland$24,357,000
Bay of Plenty$8,682,000
Canterbury$14,952,000
Gisborne$40,063,000
Hawke's Bay$16,510,000
Manawatu-Whanganui$3,823,662
Northland$17,426,583
Otago$10,208,000
Southland$2,796,000
Taranaki$4,132,000
Top of the South$14,787,500
Waikato$31,910,500
Wellington$7,902,500
West Coast$7,898,500
  • NZTA has developed the National Resilience Assessment Tool, which is a mechanism to better manage risk nationally and provide a framework for prioritising parts of the network most in need of proactive resilience improvements. The use of this tool in planning out 2024-27 investment ensures that only projects that will deliver the highest priority resilience outcomes will be invested in and delivered.

