Sir Brian Roche New Public Service Commissioner

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today announced the appointment of Sir Brian Roche as the next Public Service Commissioner.

“I am delighted to appoint Sir Brian to this crucial leadership position,” Mr Luxon says.

“Sir Brian is a highly respected New Zealander who has held significant roles across the public and private sectors. He has a proven track record of leadership and delivering results and has strong networks in the public sector and business community.

“He understands how to manage problems, develop talent and drive performance. This aligns well with our Government’s focus on raising the performance of the public service so that New Zealanders get the services they deserve.”

The office of the Public Service Commissioner is central to New Zealand’s politically neutral public service. The Commissioner leads and oversees the public service’s performance and delivery and employs public service Chief Executives.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Sir Brian has built trust and confidence with Ministers across successive governments,” Mr Luxon says.

“He has extensive experience working with stakeholders, including several iwi, and has the capability and credibility to lead public service Chief Executives. He will play a critical part in the public service’s work to meet the Government’s ambitious targets.”

Sir Brian will begin his new role on 4 November. His appointment is until 30 June 2027, a term of two years and eight months.

“I would like to acknowledge the leadership and efforts of Heather Baggott, who has acted as Public Service Commissioner while the appointment process for a new Commissioner has been undertaken,” Mr Luxon says.

“She has stepped into the role and done an admirable job, and I’d like to thank her for her calm and thoughtful leadership during this time.”

Notes:

Sir Brian was formerly chief executive of New Zealand Post (2010–2017) and senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (1987–2009). He has held many government leadership roles, including chair of the New Zealand Transport Agency (2019–2023) and Chief Crown Negotiator in the Ngāpuhi, Waikato Tainui and Ngāti Mutunga Treaty claims.

Sir Brian chaired the government’s Cyclone Recovery Taskforce (2023–2024), was chair of the COVID-19 Independent Continuous Review Improvement and Advice Group (2021–22) and he chaired the Defence Policy Review Panel in 2022.

