Health Minister To Attend International Meetings In The Philippines And Singapore

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti will travel to Manila this weekend, leading New Zealand’s delegation to the World Health Organization’s Western Pacific Regional Committee Meeting.

“Significant health challenges remain in our diverse Western Pacific region, which is also prone to the impacts of climate change,” says Dr Reti.

“Being represented at and engaging in Manila for the 75th regional meeting will signal NewZealand’s commitment to working collectively on solutions for global and regional health issues.

“It will also be a landmark meeting for our Pacific neighbours. It is highly significant that the first WHO Regional Director from the Pacific, Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala of Tonga, will present his vision for addressing the region’s health priorities over the next five years.

“Although I have already met a number of Pacific Ministers of Health this year, this will be a further opportunity to demonstrate our shared support for very important work.”

While in Manila, Dr Reti will address the Regional Committee on WHO governance matters and health issues of importance to New Zealand. This includes sharing the Government's new direction for health and key features of New Zealand's health strategy.

He will also undertake bilateral meetings with ministerial counterparts before returning to NewZealand via Singapore, for additional meetings.

“New Zealand and Singapore value a longstanding relationship, built on mutual respect. We are looking for new opportunities to collaborate, including in the health sector,” Dr Reti says.

Dr Reti leaves New Zealand on 19 October and returns on 24 October.

