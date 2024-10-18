Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Pāti Māori Calls For Action Following Winston Peters’ Racist Remarks

Friday, 18 October 2024, 8:19 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Today Te Pāti Māori Co-Leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi have written to the Speaker challenging his inability to uphold the standards of Parliament by allowing Winston Peters’ consistent racist and hateful comments in the House.

Te Pāti Māori are urging the Speaker to take immediate action: censure Peters, force a public apology, and make it unequivocally clear that bigotry will not be given a platform in Parliament.

We call on the people of Aotearoa to endorse the open letter by signing here.

