Te Pāti Māori Calls For Action Following Winston Peters’ Racist Remarks

Today Te Pāti Māori Co-Leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi have written to the Speaker challenging his inability to uphold the standards of Parliament by allowing Winston Peters’ consistent racist and hateful comments in the House.

Te Pāti Māori are urging the Speaker to take immediate action: censure Peters, force a public apology, and make it unequivocally clear that bigotry will not be given a platform in Parliament.

We call on the people of Aotearoa to endorse the open letter by signing here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

