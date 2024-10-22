Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Deliver Clear Message To Gangs

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister for Police

Today, Police dealt a significant blow to the Mongrel Mob Barbarians in Opotiki with the execution of over thirty search warrants across the North Island, and sent a clear message that the misery and violence that they cause will not be tolerated, says Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

“I want to thank the police officers involved for the outstanding work that has led to today’s arrests, seizure of property and drugs as part of Operation Highwater, a 10-month investigation in response to violent crime and offending in the town.

“Towns like Opotiki suffer heavily from the drugs and misery that gangs peddle– especially when children and schools are targeted for distribution.

“They also suffer from the senseless violence and besieging of towns and communities, that Police say has been stopped in its tracks by the operation today.

“I want to reiterate Superintendent Tim Anderson’s message for gangs: Police will find you and hold you accountable for your destructive behaviour. They will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals who prey on our communities and cause a huge amount of harm and misery.

“The operations this morning come the day after Police stood up their Gang Disruption Unit in the Bay of Plenty. That unit has continued this afternoon to target and harass gang members across the district, a clear example of how effective these disruption units are.

“Gang members cause significant and disproportionate harm to Kiwis, and by focusing resources on them Police will continue to disrupt criminal activity and prevent the harm it causes in our communities.

“From 21 November, the Gang Disruption Units will be significantly powered up with the Government’s new tools to get rid of gang patches, disperse gang gatherings and prevent known gang members consorting to commit crime.

“The Government is committed to restoring law and order and today’s operation marks a turning point in getting that job done.”

Notes:

Police arrested a total of 28 people, seized illegal drugs and firearms and restrained assets.

Arrests by Police District:

  • Bay Of Plenty – 18
  • Auckland – 3
  • Waikato – 3
  • Wellington – 2
  • Eastern – 2

Seizures include:

  • Six firearms including five rifles and a 3D-printed pistol
  • Quantities of illegal drugs including 12 lbs of cannabis and smaller quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine
  • 13 Mongrel Mob Barbarian Patches

Restrained assets:

  • One residential property
  • Four cars
  • One jetski
  • Two trailbikes
  • One Harley Davidson motorcycle
  • Approx. $86,000 in a bank account
  • Approx. $20,000 value of jewellery
  • Approx. $65,500 cash
  • Approx. total value of assets restrained of $800,000

