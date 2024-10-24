Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Attorney-General To Deliver Law Lecture In Sydney

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Attorney-General

Attorney-General Judith Collins is travelling to Sydney to speak at Western Sydney University on the constitutional and rule of law challenges in the current uncertain global environment.

“It is timely to take the opportunity to discuss constitutional and rule of law challenges,” Ms Collins says.

“We find ourselves in increasingly complex times due to such things as an increase in conflict throughout the world, climate change, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new technologies. This presents new challenges to the rule of law and demonstrates its importance.”

Ms Collins will also speak to the ways New Zealand’s constitution has developed, and the differences in Australia and New Zealand’s constitutional structures.

“There is significant value in New Zealand and Australia being aware of and learning from each other’s constitutional experience,” Ms Collins says.

She will be joined by Western Sydney University Vice Chancellor Professor George Williams and Justice Michael Kirby, a former Justice of the High Court of Australia.

Ms Collins leaves New Zealand today and returns tomorrow.

