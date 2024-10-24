1,452 Children Into Better Homes From Emergency Housing

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

Ki te kahore he whakakitenga, ka ngaro te Iwi – without a vision, the people will perish.

Almost 1,500 tamariki that were growing up in emergency housing motels have been supported into better homes under the government’s Priority One mahi, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

“The total number of households living in emergency housing motels has reduced by 62 per cent under our Government - from 3,141 in December last year to 1,179 at the end of September. The amount granted for Emergency Housing has fallen from about $31 million for the month of December 2023 to $11 million in September 2024.

“Under the last Government’s watch, emergency housing became a moral, social and financial catastrophe. At its peak in November 2021, there were 4,983 households in emergency housing, which included thousands of tamariki.

“In April, we brought in our Priority One policy, a key election promise from National, which prioritises whānau with tamariki who have been in emergency housing for 12 weeks or more to move into social homes. So far, thanks to Priority One, we’ve seen 726 households with children move from emergency housing into social housing. That includes 1,452 children who no longer have to grow up in motels.

“There was a mother who said her seven tamariki were thriving after moving from an emergency motel into Kāinga Ora social housing after a long period.

“The mum said: ‘The children have been able to stay in the same schools and are doing well and the oldest are already starting to think about future careers. With our new home and a quiet place to do their homework they can focus on their schooling and make the most of every opportunity that comes their way’.”

Mr Potaka says the Government was making good progress to achieve the target of 75 per cent fewer people in emergency housing by 2030.

“We’ve set clear expectations to ensure emergency housing is available for those who need it most – as long as people continue to have a genuine need and meet their responsibilities, they will likely continue to be eligible for support where it is available.

“In Budget 24, the Government invested $83.477 million to help people with emergency housing support services. These services such as case managers, housing brokers, and ready to rent courses, are having a positive impact by giving people in emergency housing the tools to move into better homes.

“We are regularly improving our data and now know that about 80 per cent of those leaving emergency housing go into some form of social, transitional or private housing because of support they receive. We don’t have data on the remaining people because they are no longer accessing government housing supports administered by the Ministry of Social Development - however support remains available should they need it again.

“It’s important that we balance the requirement to monitor the effectiveness of our mahi with the need to respect people’s right to privacy. People don’t have to tell us where they are going, and those in emergency housing shouldn’t be judged as incapable of navigating their own lives.

“While we have not seen any substantive reports that this mahi is having an unintended impact on homelessness, officials are monitoring the situation through regular engagement with housing and social service providers. Emergency housing remains available as a temporary last resort for people in greatest need.”

