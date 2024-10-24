Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
30,000 Households Get FamilyBoost Payments

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Almost 30,000 households have now received their first payments under the FamilyBoost childcare payment scheme and thousands more will receive them soon, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“In total, $11.5 million has been paid out to 29,805 households after only three weeks of claims being open,” Nicola Willis says.

“High housing, food and childcare costs have made life tough for many families in recent years, so I am delighted that at the same time as interest rates are coming down, we are able to relieve more of the pressure on people’s wallets.

“Around 100,000 households a year are estimated to be eligible for FamilyBoost, which is a payment to parents and caregivers of 25 per cent of their early childhood education costs – up to $150 a fortnight.

“I encourage all eligible parents and caregivers to register and make a claim - I want households receiving the money that is available to them. To do so, people simply need to register for FamilyBoost in myIR and submit their early childhood invoices to Inland Revenue.”

For more information about FamilyBoost, including how to register and claim, visit ird.govt.nz/FamilyBoost

